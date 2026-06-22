Before Air Conditioning Was Standard In Cars, People Had To Get Creative With Air Flow

The earliest motorcar drivers were probably more concerned with keeping warm than with staying cool, given that the first automobiles were open-air and had no enclosed bodies. The first Ford Model Ts, particularly the roadster and touring models, had no standard driver's door, and drivers of open-top vehicles would erect umbrellas for shade when the sun was shining brightly.

Of course, people wore protective driving clothes in the early days of motoring. The apparel consisted of caps, duster coats, and goggles on warm days. Meanwhile, vintage motoring fashion included goatskin gloves and a leather storm coat during rainy weather. The dilemma began when Cadillac introduced the Osceola prototype in 1905. It was the first motorcar with an enclosed body, and almost all carmakers had adopted the "closed car" design by the 1920s.

It was then that motorcar owners realized that car interiors get sizzling hot in the summer, and manufacturers responded with roll-down windows and vents under the dashboard that allowed outside air to cool the cabin. The problem was that those vents became entry points for dust, dirt, insects, and pollen, so there had to be a better way. In 1919, the Kool Kooshion auto seat covers debuted in the market. With half-inch springs to isolate the driver's back and bottom from the seat, the gap allowed air circulation to help evaporate the driver's sweat and bring a cooling effect while driving.