These 5 Touring Motorcycles Easily Keep Up With Sport Bikes

There are few things in life as exhilarating as a competent sport bike on a twisty road. For those of us in our middle age, however, the ergonomics of hardcore sport bikes can be a bit harsh. And most of us are willing to give up some race track performance in exchange for a little comfort. These days you don't have to sacrifice much, though, as advanced electronics, suspension, and tire technology have improved to the point that touring bikes can be hustled basically as fast as their sport bike counterparts can. There's a racing series for bagger bikes, after all.

It isn't absurd to see a Yamaha Tracer 9 or a Gold Wing at a track day anymore either. Touring bikes have gotten pretty good at just about every facet of riding, becoming both faster and more comfortable over the last twenty years. There is still a weight disadvantage, of course, and sport bikes have moved forward aerodynamically, but technology has advanced in such a way that can help compensate for some of that speed.

It's true, you aren't going to get the 845-pound Gold Wing Tour to run similar lap times to a CBR1000RR, but the Gold Wing's 1.8-liter engine pulls out of corners like a champ with 125 lb-ft of torque. The Gold Wing's main performance limitation is found in its lean angle clearance, though, as an aggressively ridden bike, it will certainly end up with beveled foot pegs and scuffed engine covers. So what if you want something in the middle, that's excellent on a twisty road without sacrificing long-distance comfort? Here are five of my favorite answers to that question.