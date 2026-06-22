Reality Check: Your Welder Uses Way More Electricity Than You Think

Welding two pieces of metal together is one of the automotive skills you need to master, and it's a wild experience. Using just the excitement of concentrated electricity you can create molten pools of metal, mix pieces of two metals together, and cool them into a single fused entity. Because of the annealing process of heat, the joined-together metal is often stronger than before it was welded. That process has to take a ton of electricity, right? We're going to find out just how much electricity, and the costs associated.

In a recent episode of Brian Scotto's "Very Vehicular" podcast with Mike Burroughs of the F-40-building Stanceworks, Scotto mentioned that it was difficult to understand the costs of running his YouTube channel. For example, he said, the building's electricity bill sometimes exceeded $9,000, which he reasoned was due to how much welding and plasma cutting the shop had to do to keep all of the project cars moving forward.

This spurred me to look into how much welding together something like a roll cage costs from start to finish. Obviously there are larger costs involved in building a roll cage — the price of steel tubing, filler wire, and tools like tubing benders has gone up significantly in the last few years — but if you're welding enough, it'll certainly add up.

To keep things simple, we'll pick a standard 240-volt commercially available welder that an enthusiast might use in a home shop. We're also going to pick a reasonable task that both requires a lot of welding and could conceivably be done by a home enthusiast on a budget, welding in an Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile-legal road racing roll cage. And we'll assume that they're paying the national average electricity rate of 18.8 cents per kilowatt hour.