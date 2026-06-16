8 Killed In B-52 Bomber Crash At Edwards Air Force Base

If you're like me, you might be surprised to learn that the U.S. Air Force still uses B-52 Stratofortress long-range bombers. Not only have the planes been in service since 1955, the Air Force plans to operate them through 2050. The hulking machine is designed to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons, and it has been used in conflicts from Vietnam to Iran.

The B-52s that fly today are somewhat upgraded when compared to their first form, now powered by eight Pratt & Whitney TF33-P-3/ 103 turbofan jet engines, each of which produce up to 17,000-pounds of thrust.

According to the U.S. Air Force, the B-52A first flew in 1954, and the B model entered service in 1955. The models that are still used today are called B-52H's, with the last one ever built in October 1962. Only the H model is still in the Air Force inventory and, as of 2019, the Air Force had 58 active force B-52 Hs, and 18 in reserve. It has flown in more conflicts than any other aircraft, and it's allegedly got another nearly 25 years of service left.