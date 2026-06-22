How Reliable Is The 2025 Volvo XC60? Here's What The Data Says

Volvo is widely recognized as a safety icon of the automotive world — a reputation that undeniably helped models like the Volvo XC60 compete with popular German luxury midsize SUVs. Beyond its safety credentials, you might also appreciate the XC60 for its practicality, comfortable and supportive seats, superb build quality, and understated Scandinavian styling. However, if you're aware of Volvo's questionable reputation for reliability lately, you might hesitate to pull out your wallet for an XC60, since this is such a major factor in the ownership experience.

To help give a clear picture of just how reliable the 2025 Volvo XC60 really is, we've looked at data from Consumer Reports, which carries out a survey among registered car owners every year in an effort to help identify the most and the least reliable vehicles on the market. According to the site's data for the 2025 model year, the 2025 Volvo XC60 scores slightly above average in overall reliability. The ratings place the 2025 model in the same bracket as all the other post-facelift XC60 models produced after 2022 in terms of reliability. Consumer Reports' rating is largely echoed by J.D. Power, which rates the XC60's quality and reliability at 74/100, comfortably placing it in the "average" category for both pure combustion and plug-in-hybrid models.