How Reliable Is The 2025 Volvo XC60? Here's What The Data Says
Volvo is widely recognized as a safety icon of the automotive world — a reputation that undeniably helped models like the Volvo XC60 compete with popular German luxury midsize SUVs. Beyond its safety credentials, you might also appreciate the XC60 for its practicality, comfortable and supportive seats, superb build quality, and understated Scandinavian styling. However, if you're aware of Volvo's questionable reputation for reliability lately, you might hesitate to pull out your wallet for an XC60, since this is such a major factor in the ownership experience.
To help give a clear picture of just how reliable the 2025 Volvo XC60 really is, we've looked at data from Consumer Reports, which carries out a survey among registered car owners every year in an effort to help identify the most and the least reliable vehicles on the market. According to the site's data for the 2025 model year, the 2025 Volvo XC60 scores slightly above average in overall reliability. The ratings place the 2025 model in the same bracket as all the other post-facelift XC60 models produced after 2022 in terms of reliability. Consumer Reports' rating is largely echoed by J.D. Power, which rates the XC60's quality and reliability at 74/100, comfortably placing it in the "average" category for both pure combustion and plug-in-hybrid models.
Why isn't the Volvo XC60's reliability way better?
The Volvo XC60's unexceptional reliability ratings are due mainly to niggling electronic and software issues rather than major mechanical failures that can stop you at the side of the road. Like all modern Volvo and Polestar models based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) and Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platforms, the XC60 is equipped with the brand's Telematics and Connectivity Antenna Module (TCAM) — a hardware and software module that acts as the vehicle's information station. Typically housed in the shark-fin shaped antenna on the roof, the TCAM manages everything from infotainment to key fob connection, Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, navigation, SOS emergency call service, and more. Sadly, this modem is a known weak point on the Volvo XC60, and according to Go-Parts, it can fail due to random software glitches, updates, or even water penetrating inside the antenna.
When that happens, a vehicle will often lose Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS signal, display an "SOS e-Call Service Required" message, or even fail to recognize the key fob. Hence, Consumer Reports names in-car electronics as the 2025 XC60's main trouble spot, followed by issues with the electronic accessories. Most complaints by owners online seem to relate to infotainment glitches, screen blackout, and frozen displays. Although, there have also been reports of other common faults, including a backup camera fault that led to recalls, battery drain, and the car failing to start after being remote-started earlier. That said, data from CarEdge indicates that, at $12,955, the Volvo XC60 10-year maintenance costs are still $1,400 cheaper than the industry average for luxury SUVs.
How does the 2025 Volvo XC60 compare to its rivals in terms of reliability?
Ever since it received a midlife refresh in 2021 for the 2022 model year, the Volvo XC60 has routinely been one of the more reliable compact luxury SUVs, earning respectable scores from Consumer Reports every year. However, for the 2025 model year, it still falls behind competitors such as the Porsche Macan, which leads the class with a well-above-average reliability score.
The 2025 Lexus NX, Lincoln Corsair, and Lexus NX Hybrid are the other 2025 compact luxury SUVs that ranked higher than the XC60 for reliability. But while it comes behind many rivals, the XC60's slightly better-than-average reliability score also places it ahead of many named brands, including the Acura RDX and the weird-looking fourth-gen BMW X3, both of which received average reliability ratings from Consumer Reports. Meanwhile, reliability is worse than average for the vaunted Audi Q5 and Genesis GV70, but even they fared better than the 2025 Cadillac XT5, which earned the lowest reliability score from the organization.