Why You Might (Or Might Not) Want A Certified Pre-Owned Truck

To qualify for CPO, the truck must pass a rigorous title check. Any salvage, reconstructed, rebuilt, or lemon tag immediately disqualifies it. And many brands will highlight how over 150 points of the vehicle are carefully checked. With so many inspections, you'd expect them to check the frame, cylinder compression, and even paint thickness. However, the reality is slightly different here. The automaker establishes an incredibly thorough, highly objective checklist covering body panel alignment, power train functionality, brake thickness, and suspension wear. But the execution of that checklist falls on a human being — specifically, a dealer technician paid a flat rate for time.

That mechanic likely isn't spending eight hours meticulously testing every one of those 150-or-more points. If a truck starts up without smoking, shifts into gear smoothly on a quick five-minute drive around the block, and boasts brake pads with more than 5mm of life left, a lot of those boxes are getting checked in rapid succession. In other words, if a bed liner has hidden structural cracks beneath a fresh layer of spray paint, it can easily slip by unnoticed.

Furthermore, a truck goes through a different type of abuse than a standard crossover. A technician might verify that the four-wheel-drive system engages in the bay, but did they check if the previous owner bent the rear differential housing while trying to crawl over a boulder? That's why you can never treat a signed CPO checklist like the gospel. You still have to do your own due diligence. Look for mismatched tire brands, uneven tire wear (indicative of alignment or suspension issues), and heavy scraping on the skid plates.