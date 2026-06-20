Is It Dangerous To Drink Water From A Plastic Bottle Left In A Hot Car?

Summertime has come, and with it the need for greater hydration. If you're good at staying hydrated, you're probably accustomed to carrying bottles of water everywhere you go (even though water bottles can start a fire in your car). Drink up — it's good for you. Single-use plastic bottles might not be the best thing for the planet, but as long as people are thirsty there's going to be a company looking to capitalize on that thirst by charging you $1.98 for the privilege.

That bottle of water was nice and cold when you bought it, full to the brim with nice refreshing H2O. Oops, you left it in your car during a hike on an 85-degree day, and now that water is 110 degrees Fahrenheit. You're thirsty from your hike, so maybe it'll be okay to just drink it anyway?

According to the National Weather Service, it doesn't take long for a car interior to tip into dangerously hot territory. On a 90-degree day a car interior can see temperatures over 120 degrees in minutes, and 150 degrees soon afterward. Your bottle of water won't take long to get uncomfortably hot. We've all enjoyed hot water from time to time, usually imbued with a stat-buffing potion derived from tea leaves or coffee bean dust, but should you drink a hot bottle of water that has been left out in the sun? As you might imagine, it depends who you ask.

According to NBC's Today show, the International Bottled Water Association says it's totally fine to drink hot water from a plastic bottle. But plastic waste researchers say heat can help chemicals leach from the plastic into the water, and in turn consume them into your body.