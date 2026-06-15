At $8,000, Would You Rush This 2001 VW Cabrio GLX's Sorority?

We might rightfully take issue with what's in the Cabrio's engine bay. That's Volkswagen's tried-and-true SOHC 8-valve 2.0-liter inline four. In U.S. trim, the engine makes a modest 113 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. Neither are numbers high enough to stir a single loin or get the Cabrio in trouble in any way. On the plus side, that engine is mated to a five-speed manual with Volkswagen's vague shifter mechanism that should prove comfortably familiar to many.

Another thought is that Volkswagens are like Legos, and any number of more powerful mills (turbo 1.8s, VR6s) can fit under the hood. As proof, we can turn to Jason Cammisa, over at Hagerty, who humorously describes himself as a "Highly Influential Automotive Journalist. (Also, an idiot.)" Jason has dropped a 2.8-liter VR6 in his MKIII Golf Cabriolet and gotten it all working.

There's no shame in sticking with the dull-as-dishwater four, though, especially since the seller says that it has been kept "in excellent repair." Recent work done to the car includes the replacement of the timing belt, new radiator and alternator, and a fresh A/C compressor. A regular regimen of oil changes every 3K to 4K has been followed, and the Cabrio has been garaged in between moonlight drives. The tires are not new, but not so old as to need immediate attention.