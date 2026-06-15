At $8,000, Would You Rush This 2001 VW Cabrio GLX's Sorority?
The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice VW Cabriolet claims it has "all the bells and whistles," and "almost no rust." With that intriguing yin and yang in mind, let's delve into its price, seeing as summer fun is on its way.
When new, the 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Spyder we looked at last Friday represented the more affordable choice among Mitsubishi's spate of sports cars. The more wallet-busting alternative was the 3000 GT. Affordability and value are key components of the used car market, which made our Eclipse's $21,500 price tag a hard pill to swallow for many. When considering how nicely the car was presented, its mostly stock condition, and even the low miles it was purported to have, most of you felt that neither it nor any Eclipse was worth that kind of cash. When the votes were counted, that became apparent in the 83% 'No Dice' loss the otherwise mighty Mitsubishi suffered.
Drop your top
It's the middle of June, which means Spirit Halloween costume stores are popping up in abandoned storefronts across the nation. But, as eager as those beavers are, there's still plenty of time to enjoy fun in the summer sun.
And what better way to enjoy a summertime drive than in a comfortable convertible like this 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio with some good friends? Volkswagen even tapped into this exact vibe in a dreamlike TV spot promoting the model, finding the perfect soundtrack in Nick Drake's wonderful 'Pink Moon'. That spot was directed by Valarie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, who would later go on to make the feature film 'Little Miss Sunshine.'
Such provenance makes this Cabrio an interesting choice for romantics and VW fans alike. Considering it seems to be in extremely nice, well-maintained shape, there's little to complain about in the car. I'm sure, however, we can find something.
Safety in (low) numbers
We might rightfully take issue with what's in the Cabrio's engine bay. That's Volkswagen's tried-and-true SOHC 8-valve 2.0-liter inline four. In U.S. trim, the engine makes a modest 113 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. Neither are numbers high enough to stir a single loin or get the Cabrio in trouble in any way. On the plus side, that engine is mated to a five-speed manual with Volkswagen's vague shifter mechanism that should prove comfortably familiar to many.
Another thought is that Volkswagens are like Legos, and any number of more powerful mills (turbo 1.8s, VR6s) can fit under the hood. As proof, we can turn to Jason Cammisa, over at Hagerty, who humorously describes himself as a "Highly Influential Automotive Journalist. (Also, an idiot.)" Jason has dropped a 2.8-liter VR6 in his MKIII Golf Cabriolet and gotten it all working.
There's no shame in sticking with the dull-as-dishwater four, though, especially since the seller says that it has been kept "in excellent repair." Recent work done to the car includes the replacement of the timing belt, new radiator and alternator, and a fresh A/C compressor. A regular regimen of oil changes every 3K to 4K has been followed, and the Cabrio has been garaged in between moonlight drives. The tires are not new, but not so old as to need immediate attention.
Top of the line
All that work has resulted in a car that looks pretty good for its modest 124,782 miles and one that supposedly runs without any issues. This is the highest-spec GLX model, meaning it has power windows and locks and leather upholstery on the seating surfaces. It's also an odd carry-over model that merges a Mark IV front clip and boot lid with a Mark III body and interior. That's not a bad thing, but just another way to bore partygoers with unimportant auto-related trivia.
Speaking of parties, naturally, this Cabrio's party piece is its convertible top. When retracted, that sits half-above the boot lid, but not as egregiously so as on the first-generation Golf convertible or preceding Beetle. According to the ad, it has a new tonneau to keep it snug when not in use. The Basket handle B-pillar is an iconic element of the Cabrio and its Golf Cabriolet brethren. It also allows seatbelt mounts that won't choke front-seat occupants.
A caution in the ad is the mention of "almost no body rust." This car is offered and apparently has long lived in Minnesota, a salt-slinging state that eats cars on the regular. No rust is visible in the pictures, but the extent of the road rot should be determined before any deal is signed.
Compare and contrast
If the rust is deemed immaterial, we should move on to the car's clean title and then to its price tag, which reads $8,000. For that kind of cash, there are any number of similar options that spring to mind—Mustang convertibles and GM J-body drop tops among them. Each has its pros and cons, as does this VW. The question for all of you is whether its features and foibles add up to that $8,000 asking. Before you decide, take a look at this GLS that sold for $12,715 over on Bring a Trailer, back in 2022.
With all that in mind, do you think this Cabrio is a keeper at that $8K outlay? Or will the seller need to reevaluate that price to have their summer fun include an empty driveway?
You decide!
Minneapolis, Minnesota, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Don R. for the hookup!
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