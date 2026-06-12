At $21,500, Could You Moon Over This 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Spyder?

A lack of space is the reason given for the sale of today's Nice Price or No Dice Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Spyder. That makes one wonder what else is crowding the seller's camp, as this looks to be a keeper. Let's find out if its price might keep us from finding a new space for it.

When I was a kid, I built a ton of plastic models, most of them acquired on family shopping trips to a regional big-box store called Gemco. I built all sorts of models, but my jam was cars. That meant my model shelf (yes, I had a model shelf, don't you judge me) was crowded with little plastic dream machines. Eventually, my model-building phase ended as I got older and started working on real cars. It was also around that same time that the model glue being sold was switched to a less effective type because people were sniffing the good stuff.

I was reminded of my model-building days by the 1988 Lotus Esprit project we saw on Thursday. It was plastic and, just like the models of my youth, required some assembly. Few of you showed any interest in the prospect of putting together a model, no matter whether 1/24 scale or full-sized. Not even a $6,500 price tag—arguably cheap for an Esprit—could sway the consensus. As a result, when all was said and done, the Lotus went down in a 92% 'No Dice' loss.