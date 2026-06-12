Here's How A Plane Can Land Safely With A Flat Tire

Let's assume you aren't a pilot. When you fly, it's on big passenger jets, like the one in this shot. That's a good thing. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, in 2024 you were 26.5 times as likely to be in an accident on a small aircraft as on a larger commercial flight. There were 300 fatalities that year aboard small planes, and none on commercial carriers.

Possibly this doesn't make you feel better about flying, and you're concerned that any airplane accident might be attributable to a tire going flat. After all, planes have wheels and tires just like cars, and as with the tires on your car, they can go flat. But unlike your car, commercial aircraft build in redundancy, and that's how, if a tire pops, that big jet can still land safely. Planes like the Airbus A320 have two wheels at the nose and two more each for the right and left legs of the landing gear. Each tire is often rated to handle over 50,000 pounds and inflated to incredibly high pressures. Blowouts are rare.

This means that pilots (and passengers) might not even know if there's a blown tire, thanks to that extra wheel at each corner. Maybe. Redundancy isn't quite the entire "solve" for this issue, so we'll explain what else the pilots of large or small aircraft do upon landing with a punctured hoop. Oh, and also, the real risk doesn't seem to be landing at all. It's the pilot mistakenly thinking the hazards of taking off with a busted tire are higher than they actually are.