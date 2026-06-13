Ned Jarrett's Hall Of Fame NASCAR Career Began With A Car Bought With A Bad Check

Ned Jarrett, a driver from the rough-and-tumble era of NASCAR, died at the age of 93 last week. Jarrett's calm demeanor and admirable sportsmanship garnered the nickname "Gentleman Ned," but his Hall of Fame career as a driver and a broadcaster might have never come to be if he hadn't used a bad check to buy his first competitive car in the Grand National Series.

Jarrett grew up on his family's 300-acre farm in Catawba County, North Carolina. Like many farmers in the area, his father also owned and operated a sawmill as a source of supplemental income. As a pre-teen, Ned worked as a bookkeeper at the sawmill, but his heart hoped for a future away from the family business. He developed a love for dirt track racing as a child, then leaned-in hard when construction of nearby Hickory Motor Speedway began in 1950.

A 19-year-old Jarrett entered his first race there in 1952, but had a difficult conversation with his father afterward, who believed that Jarrett would have a tough time in life as a racer — specifically earning the respect of his peers. While it's celebrated today, stock car racing's ties to bootlegging were once frowned upon. In a 2007 oral history interview with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, he explained: