At $6,500, Is This 1988 Lotus Esprit Roller Project Packed With Potential?

Some may see the lack of an engine in today's Nice Price or No Dice Esprit as an obstacle. Others will see it as an opportunity, something the seller encourages, calling the car a "Great candidate for an LS swap." We'll have to decide which side of the fence the price tag puts us on.

In the prologue of the 1983 movie "The Twilight Zone," Dan Ackroyd and Albert Brooks play two men driving late at night along a lonely country road. To pass the time, the two friends engage in a game of TV trivia, first humming theme songs, and then settling into a discussion of which episode of the Twilight Zone TV show was the scariest. Ackroyd's character then asks, "Do you want to see something really scary?" and tells Brooks to pull over. Once stopped, he then morphs into a ghoulish monster with glowing eyes and gnashing teeth and attacks Brooks. Scary stuff!

Based on the comments, many of you found the idea of owning an old BMW, like the sweet manual-equipped 2000 540i we saw on Wednesday, just as scary a prospect. Or, at least a financially draining one. That latter anticipation began with the car's $14,500 asking price, which fell in a 63% 'No Dice' loss.