At $37,500, Is This 1972 GMC Suburban A Resto-Mod For The Rest Of Us?

With a rebuilt 350CID small under the hood and an overall excellent appearance, today's Nice Price or No Dice GMC Suburban more than makes up for the fact that it's missing a door. Let's see what we think this quirky SUV from the Paleocene should reasonably cost.

According to the media mavens at Mazda, the Miata roadster embodies "Mazda's car-making philosophy, 'Jinba Ittai,' which means horse and rider as one and expresses the type of fun-to-drive roadster engineers have intended to build since day one of the vehicle's inception." With its exceptionally clean presentation, the 1990 MX-5 Miata that came our way on Monday looked good enough to be a day-one car.

At a $22,500 asking price, however, its next owner would no longer "be one" with a significant chunk of their bank account. Based on the comments, that price didn't play well with the vast majority of you. Those sentiments were reflected in the votes, which, when the dust settled, came out in a sizable 83% 'No Dice' loss.