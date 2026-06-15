How This Rare 1963 Pontiac Drag Racer Earned Its 'Swiss Cheese' Nickname

It was Colin Chapman – subject of a fascinating biography — who taught automakers that an ideal formula for going faster was to "simplify, and then add lightness." But it's a lesson a lot of other folks took to heart, including the engineers at Pontiac. Faced with trying to homologate the relatively large and heavy Pontiac Catalina for pro drag racing, they went so far as to make holes in the car's steel frame to reduce its mass.

The "Swiss Cheese" Catalina earned that moniker because the Pontiac team drilled approximately 120 to 130 holes into its supporting structure. They weren't tiny pin pricks, either. Judging by photos, they seem accurately described as "large-diameter" openings. (As an FYI, the holes in the actual dairy product come from carbon dioxide gas bubbles created by bacteria when the cheese is being made.)

Anyway, drilling the Catalina's frame was part of a drastic diet that cut the car's weight by between 270 and 400 pounds — depending on your starting point. The former number is a comparison between the 1962 Catalina and the 1963 version, while the latter is the difference in curb weights between a standard 1963 model (3,725 pounds) and the lightweight variant (3,308 pounds). The result did save weight but often cost drivers time and money in repairs to the weakened frame — even with the body shell adapted to carry more of the load. Moreover, the holes were only part of the process, as Pontiac put the Catalina through a weight-saving regimen on par with Mazda's Gram Strategy for lightness.