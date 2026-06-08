Drivers Treated To Fireworks Show As Trailer Burns

July 4th came a little early for drivers stuck on Interstate 75 outside Chattanooga, Tennessee, over the weekend, but at least they had a fireworks show to watch. Officials responded to a report of a burning cargo trailer on I-75 in Ooltewah, reports NBC News. The trailer apparently contained a large amount of fireworks, which shot off in all directions as it burned. Fortunately, no one hurt, including the unnamed driver of the truck that was hauling the explosive cargo.

Because we live in the age of the internet, several eyewitness videos of the impromptu fireworks display are available, both from bystanders on a nearby overpass as well as the Chattanooga Fire Department, who had this to say:

Chattanooga Fire, Tri-Comm, and law enforcement responded to a vehicle fire on I-75NB past the Ooltewah exit Saturday night. It involved fireworks that were going off in different directions, endangering drivers. Interstate traffic was stopped in both directions while firefighters extinguished the fire. There were no injuries.

Firefighters and law enforcement stopped traffic a safe distance away from the burning trailer, then waited until the explosions died down before attacking the blaze. Since no one was in immediate danger, there was no reason for firefighters to risk approaching while fireworks were still going off.