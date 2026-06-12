You're Not The Only One Who Likes To Sit In Your Car After A Long Day At Work
Therapies come in many forms. For some people, it's yoga and meditation. For others, it's hitting the gym, or a quiet wind-down after work — a bit of alone time, cracking open a beer, and just kicking back. Something else that feels therapeutic is driving. Or maybe you like to park after reaching home, the gym, or wherever it is you're headed, only to sit there for a while before getting out — taking it all in, listening to your favorite songs, staring at the vista if you've parked somewhere scenic, or even at an empty space for no apparent reason. Turns out, you're not alone.
According to the Associated Press, these small breaks or pauses are effectively your way of slowing down to relax and recalibrate before returning to the busyness of the fast-paced outside world. It's about creating a buffer between everything that has happened during the day and whatever comes next. And your car, psychologist Thuy-vy Nguyen of England's Durham University told the AP, can be the perfect "in-between space," because it's a closed but personal environment where you have control over variables like temperature and ambient music.
While there aren't many studies focusing on the subject, scientists say such resets can help with your energy level, mood, and focus. They can last for a few minutes to half an hour or more. But you have to ensure that you're spending the time effectively, and not just stressing yourself more.
How the time is spent matters more
Mental peace and clarity often arrive from shutting off the external noise, losing yourself in music, or through self-reflection and gratitude. The ritual varies across individuals. Some simply want to scroll through Instagram or Reddit, browse niche car communities, or watch funny cat and dog videos. But be mindful that when you're scrolling, your attention is on the screen, and the process can backfire.
"When you scroll, your brain stays busy and sometimes even more stressed," cardiologist Abinash Achrekar told Albuquerque, New Mexico TV station KOAT. "Instead of resetting, you may keep thinking about problems or upsetting news. So if you want this break to help, it's better to step away from your phone."
Testimonials to this sort of halt are common. For instance, writer Jamie Davis Smith tells on Business Insider of the sense of rejuvenation that comes as "I sit in the car letting a great song finish playing, or taking sips of still-hot coffee in a to-go cup before I start tackling my never-ending to-do list." And Instagram user whitwithcolor says, "Sometimes the pause in the car is the reset your nervous system needs." These discussions are common on Reddit, too, especially among those whose jobs deplete them, both physically and emotionally.
However, if you're simply using this to avoid responsibilities, then it's not necessarily a break but an escape, which isn't the goal, at least in this context. The goal is to truly rest the mind. This Reddit thread indicates that most people are doing it right, though others use the time to address the depressing aspects of their lives, with commenter ShadowHippie summing up that experience: "Car is for thinking — and crying. Screaming — and healing."