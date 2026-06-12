You're Not The Only One Who Likes To Sit In Your Car After A Long Day At Work

Therapies come in many forms. For some people, it's yoga and meditation. For others, it's hitting the gym, or a quiet wind-down after work — a bit of alone time, cracking open a beer, and just kicking back. Something else that feels therapeutic is driving. Or maybe you like to park after reaching home, the gym, or wherever it is you're headed, only to sit there for a while before getting out — taking it all in, listening to your favorite songs, staring at the vista if you've parked somewhere scenic, or even at an empty space for no apparent reason. Turns out, you're not alone.

According to the Associated Press, these small breaks or pauses are effectively your way of slowing down to relax and recalibrate before returning to the busyness of the fast-paced outside world. It's about creating a buffer between everything that has happened during the day and whatever comes next. And your car, psychologist Thuy-vy Nguyen of England's Durham University told the AP, can be the perfect "in-between space," because it's a closed but personal environment where you have control over variables like temperature and ambient music.

While there aren't many studies focusing on the subject, scientists say such resets can help with your energy level, mood, and focus. They can last for a few minutes to half an hour or more. But you have to ensure that you're spending the time effectively, and not just stressing yourself more.