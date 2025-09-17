These Are Your Favorite Fall Driving Songs

Autumn is fast approaching, and before we know it we'll be surrounded by crisp air, changing leaves, and clones of Mr. Autumn Man on every corner. But before all those leaves turn into road hazards ready to ruin Kai Kogashiwa's day, why not take a little cruise to see them as they turn? Put the top down, blast the heat, and take in the world around you as the foliage gives one last burst of color before disappearing for the winter. And, while you do so, make sure you put on some good music.

Earlier this week, I asked you all for the best autumn driving music to listen to while you're meandering around, gawking at leaves. Today, we're combing through your answers — from Iron Maiden to Peter Hughes, Deadmau5 to the Smashing Pumpkins, you all suggested a little bit of everything as a soundtrack to your leaf-peeping. Let's take a look at what you suggested.