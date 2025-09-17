These Are Your Favorite Fall Driving Songs
Autumn is fast approaching, and before we know it we'll be surrounded by crisp air, changing leaves, and clones of Mr. Autumn Man on every corner. But before all those leaves turn into road hazards ready to ruin Kai Kogashiwa's day, why not take a little cruise to see them as they turn? Put the top down, blast the heat, and take in the world around you as the foliage gives one last burst of color before disappearing for the winter. And, while you do so, make sure you put on some good music.
Earlier this week, I asked you all for the best autumn driving music to listen to while you're meandering around, gawking at leaves. Today, we're combing through your answers — from Iron Maiden to Peter Hughes, Deadmau5 to the Smashing Pumpkins, you all suggested a little bit of everything as a soundtrack to your leaf-peeping. Let's take a look at what you suggested.
Peter Gabriel - Red Rain
"Red Rain" by Peter Gabriel is a great song to play as you're pulling onto a highway.
"Never Let Me Down Again" by Depeche Mode is a great cruising song.
"Need to Feel Loved (Adam K & Soha Vocal Remix)" by Reflekt is perfect for driving twisty back roads as the leaves fall from the trees.
Submitted by: Hector
This one's really a period piece, huh?
Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills
Iron Maiden – Run To The Hills (usually my first song when hitting the twisties on my bike in SoCal) not season specific thou...
Submitted by: towman
Peter Hughes - Fangio
Anything from 'Fangio' by Peter Hughes (also from the Mountain Goats). The whole album is based on the fascinating life of F1 driver Juan Manuel Fangio and comes together as a really great synth-pop mood piece. My personal favorite track is probably Beat Your Halfshafts Into Swords.
Submitted by: Funky Dynamite
Funky Dynamite, you knew anything to do with the Mountain Goats or Peter Hughes is a shortcut to Jalopnik inclusion, didn't you?
Deadmau5 & Kiesza - Bridged By A Lightwave
A short while ago, I had to drive somewhere in the crisp cool night. I had the windows down and the sunroof all the way open and was absolutely feeling this song on my night drive. Something about this beat and the cool air hitting my face gave me absolute goosebumps.
Submitted by: Atomic2
God, I haven't thought about Deadmau5 since high school. Glad he's still kicking around.
The Stone Roses - Waterfall
Waterfall, by the Stone Roses, though I suppose that's more technically an autumn driving song.
Submitted by: Ilanin
This track came out in 1991? I would've believed 20 years earlier.
Boston - More Than A Feeling
I've got a dedicated "Convertible Tunes" playlist and I lead off with "More than a Feeling" (of course I'm a Boomer, at the tail end)
Submitted by: quinlan tom (qtlaw88)
"More Than A Feeling" is the one you'll always hear on classic rock radio, but I always preferred "Foreplay/Long Time." The "Foreplay" part over the "Long Time" part, for sure.
Norma Sheffield - If You Wanna Stay
A eurobeat song for you: If You Wanna Stay by Norma Sheffield. This song was featured in Initial D: Third Stage during the race between Takumi Fujiwara and Kai Kogashiwa which took place on the Irohazaka slopes, complete with dry leaves.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Giantsgiants, I swear I wrote that Kai Kogashiwa reference in the intro before I saw your comment. Great minds think alike.
Smashing Pumpkins - Drown
"Drown" by the Smashing Pumpkins
Fall belongs to grunge and Drown has those low-key filthy vibes that are perfect for when the air is finally cool enough that you can roll the windows down and crack the sunroof.
Submitted by: Luke Martin
You wanted low-fi and grunge, and you went for the Smashing Pumpkins? It's an option, for sure. It's not illegal to listen to Billy Corgan's voice.
Depeche Mode - Enjoy the Silence
Fall driving song? If you're a GenX-er and loved MTV back when "M" meant something, you probably remember this video and sums up what I love to do on a nice, crisp fall day after a brutal week at work and I need a major dose of outdoors stress relief... "Enjoy the Silence" by Depeche Mode. And if you haven't seen the video, it's on YouTube. Mr. Gahan has the right idea seeking out a place of solitude and calm.
(The wise@$$ in me says "Axel F" by Crazy Frog just to drive people crazy...😁)
Submitted by: Xavier96
You ever have a song that you know from a childhood spent listening to classic rock radio, but don't know by name? This is one of those songs for me. I do remember music on MTV, but not very well.
Daddy Issues - Boys of Summer
Boys of Summer, obviously.
Submitted by: Longboat
I know you probably meant the Don Henley version, but you didn't specify so I'm allowed to plug my preferred rendition of the track — Daddy Issues' absolutely fantastic cover, from the album "Deep Dream." The Ataris' version barely warrants a mention in comparison.