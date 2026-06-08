At $22,500, Is This 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata The Answer To Our Prayers?

While it's a basic, steel wheels, hand-crank windows edition, today's Nice Price or No Dice Miata still has everything you could ask from Mazda's instant classic sports car. Let's see if this clean, low-mileage example's price is also everything we could want.

Probably the most oft-quoted line in Spielberg's 'Jurassic Park' is Jeff Goldbloom's Ian chastising Richard Attenborough's John Hammond, saying, "your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."

A similar question could be asked about why the 1976 Pontiac Sunbird Coupe we looked at last Friday has been kept in such pristine condition over the past 50 years and with so little use (8,585 miles). Lacking any noble provenance or anything particularly interesting about its performance or purpose, its existence is notable only for its near-spotless presentation and almost-as-new condition. Likely, however, there's someone out there for whom such a car hits a sweet spot, whether it be for nostalgia's sake or some weird car kink that we're not here to judge. What we are here to judge is price tags, and the $6,995 asking price on Friday's Pontiac proved that the next owner would get a fairly reasonable deal. At least that's the expectation based on all your comments and the 53% 'Nice Price' vote the Sunbird enjoyed when the votes were counted.