Rogue Parakeet Carries Out Potentially Unstoppable Campaign Of Car Damage

Birds and cars have endured a fairly contentious relationship. We (in the cars) are notorious for blasting big heavy metal windowed machines through their flight paths, and they have the expected (and unappreciated) duty to take a giant sh*t on our newly washed and waxed vehicles. But one bird may be looking to change that dynamic as he terrorizes the vehicles of a Scottish suburb.

Residents of Lochardil, Inverness told the BBC that the little green-feathered menace has been pecking away at window seals and the rubbery parts of windshield wipers on their cars, causing thousands of pounds in estimated damages. The bird allegedly targets cars in the area in stints — disappearing for a couple of weeks before returning. Notably, residents will alert the others via shout that he's at it again.

His destructive antics have made him a block of enemies. Enough that the word "parakeet" is like a forbidden word in the area, kinda like "Voldermort" or "politics" for other applicable conversations.

Identified by nature experts as a rose-ringed parakeet, these birds are not native to Scotland, according to the bird bible that is the Audubon. Though, due to the attractive nature of keeping these little green parrot-like birds as pets, a growing feral population does exist in the UK, just not seemingly in the far north of Scotland.