Why This Rare Engine Wasn't The Formidable Muscle Car V8 Pontiac Had Hoped

Pontiac's "Ram Air" name goes all the way back to 1965, and it is still a name that makes classic Pontiacs hugely desirable. It was a dealer-installed performance add-on initially offered for the GTO's 389-cubic-inch V8, which included a metal pan and foam gasket to surround the carburetors' air intake. The foam gasket sealed the gap between the metal pan and the hood, so that only cool outside air entered the intake via the two hood scoops. Ram Air V8s went through three more iterations before Pontiac hit an airflow roadblock after the Ram Air IV. That's where things got tricky.

Pontiac still wanted to increase airflow for its new H.O. and Super Duty engines, but their D-shaped intake ports were limited in size due to the engines' pushrods getting in the way. That's when George DeLorean, the legendary John DeLorean's brother, caught wind of something Ford was doing, so he took a cheeky look and let Pontiac copy Ford's homework.

George DeLorean had a drag racing contract with Ford while he was doing some engine development work for Pontiac. After learning that Ford's engine had a similar design to Pontiac's but made more power, he knew there was a difference worth investigating — Ford's round intake "Tunnel Port" heads. George pulled a few strings with his Ford buddies and got his hands on one of Ford's newfangled cylinder heads. He told his brother John, who famously worked for Pontiac at the time, who then called Pontiac engineers Steve Malone, "Mac" McKellar, Tom Nell, and Bill Klinger, telling them to go check it out.