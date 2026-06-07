If you're a member of Jalopnik's American readership, you may have popped into a gas station in Europe and thought: "Wow, these cats run way higher octane than what I'm used to seeing." Or maybe you've seen or heard Europeans complain that American gasoline is lower-octane swill compared to what they pump.

For car owners who have to run premium octane in their car either due to the automaker's requirement, or a potential aftermarket ECU tune, the prospect of running higher octane is appealing. A higher octane number means more resistance to engine knocking, and turbocharged cars run more happily on it. Especially if there's clear evidence that they'll run fine on 91, but actually make peak power on 93.

However, the only difference between Europe's and America's octane is how they're measured. Let's dig into what they are, and why this form of Eurocentricity is easy to poke holes in. It all comes down to the differences between RON (not Howard), MON (not Jamaican Patois for "man"), and PON (not the Steam game).