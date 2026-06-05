BMW Wants To Replace Factory Workers With Human-Shaped Robots

I wouldn't fear these robots successfully staffing an entire assembly line just yet, as there are some severe limitations. For starters, the Aeon robot can't complete an eight-hour shift because its battery lasts only three hours. Its manufacturer claims the robots are designed to walk to a charging station and swap their own battery. Sounds like even robots need two 15-minute breaks and a lunch hour on each shift. Michael Nikolaides, a BMW senior vice president, said:

"We know that staff will be short in a matter of years, and humanized robots help. When we automized the production of cars in the '70s, everybody said this will lead to a lot of job losses, but the opposite was the case. There were new jobs created by this new technology, and that's the way we look at [humanoid robots]."

I can't square this circle. How is it that BMW needs these robots because of a shrinking workforce, but also reiterating that these machines will create more jobs? Isn't it one or the other? If the Aeon isn't more labor-efficient, why deploy them in the first place? With a 100% employment rate being statistically impossible, it seems that BMW is actually concerned about rising wages. According to Reuters, the IG Metall union secured a 5.5% wage increase for its workers in 2024 over the following 25 months. The union is Germany's largest, representing millions of industrial workers across a wide range of companies, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW. As far as we know, the Aeon isn't a member of a union.