What Does A Typical Multi-Point Inspection Include?

Exactly how many items get checked off during a multi-point inspection depends on the type of car you drive and where you're getting it serviced. Generally, the technician conducting your multi-point inspection will check all warning lights and note the codes causing them. If your check engine light keeps coming back after getting cleared, a multi-point inspection might better reveal the underlying issue.

Technicians focus on evaluating high-wear and safety components during a multi-point inspection. Key areas for these components include under the hood, under the vehicle, and the exterior. Automakers release a recommended maintenance schedule for each model that addresses what systems need attention at different mileages, so dealerships that run multi-point inspections will also follow a brand- or model-specific checklist directly from the manufacturer. Still, third-party mechanics may use different criteria during their inspections.

Lacking gas engines, electric vehicles (EVs) have simpler inspections. There's no engine oil or transmission fluid (usually), so an EV inspection mostly involves checking cabin air filters, battery health, and tires. One of the few EVs with a two-speed transmission, Porsche's Taycan, uses a small amount of synthetic gear oil.

It's important to get occasional multi-point inspections even if you take good care of a vehicle or it's relatively new. There are plenty of things that can go wrong invisibly while driving, and without a multi-point inspection, it's hard to stay ahead of the curve. For example, the typical lifespan of an oil pan is nearly a decade, but that doesn't mean your oil pan should go five years without an inspection. It's always possible that yours has corroded much sooner or been damaged by debris on the road. AAA suggests getting a multi-point inspection at least every two years.