Why Inheriting A Car Is Becoming A Nightmare

Your recently deceased car collector uncle has left you a Lamborghini Miura SV that he kept as furniture in his living room, and now you're thinking about the windfall. After all, a cash-strapped enthusiast like yourself has just inherited a million-dollar classic car. Then, reality hits. From catastrophic tax bills and brutal storage costs to the bureaucratic nightmare of probate, inheriting a car quickly becomes a financial and logistical nightmare.

It's a bittersweet reality for a lot of people. Over the next 15 years, roughly 12 million enthusiast vehicles are expected to change hands through estate plans and inheritances in the United States, according to Bloomberg. That's a staggering $570 billion worth of steel and rubber being inherited by GenX, Millennials, and the Gen Z generation. And they are realizing that inheriting a classic car doesn't always feel like a gift.

First comes the legal state of ownership. If the deceased owned the car solely in their name, the vehicle doesn't simply pass on to you; it likely has to enter probate. This is the legal process of administering an estate, and if there are multiple heirs or outstanding debts, the car becomes a judicial hostage. You also have to determine if the vehicle was fully paid for. If it was financed or had a pending restoration bill, you as the heir may have to settle those debts.