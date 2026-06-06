The Stubby Truck You See At Warehouses Is Called A Yard Goat, Here's Why It's Special

Big semi trucks are a common sight on U.S. roads, with some states even letting them pull three trailers at a time for maximum cargo-carrying capacity. Yet there's another kind of truck that may be just as vital to the transportation industry. It goes by many names, including yard goat, terminal tractor, spotter truck, yard truck, yard dog, and mule, but it has a single focus: Yard goats are designed for moving trailers around warehouses, cargo yards, and the like, where tiny distances are involved.

It takes some unique features to get the job done, of course, and their design is a great place to start. Unlike typical semis, a terminal tractor tends to have a small, stripped-down and offset cab with a rear exit door and large windows all around for visibility. And although they're still Class 8 vehicles, they have shorter wheelbases than traditional semis. This makes them much more maneuverable, which comes in handy in the tighter confines of a cargo yard.

However, the biggest benefit of a yard goat may be its hydraulic fifth-wheel lifting boom, similar to what you see on certain wreckers. With a yard goat, drivers can reverse their trucks so the boom slides under the front edge of the trailer. Then, when properly connected, the boom can raise the trailer off its landing gear without the need to crank the gear up by hand, as is usually required when hooking up to a semi. It's a pretty big deal because the repetitive cranking process can lead to serious injuries.