At $4,999, Is Buying This 2012 Scion iQ The Smart Thing To Do?

Buying today's Nice Price or No Dice Scion is probably as close to owning an Aston Martin as any of us will ever get. That's because the iQ served as the basis for Aston's wonderfully weird Cygnet model. Let's find out what such a bougie association should rightfully cost.

Francis Bacon, 1st Viscount St Alban, the Elizabethan-era philosopher and high-government muckety-muck, famously posited that "Consistency is the foundation of virtue." Should that be true, we all should take pride in being as virtuous as they come. Actually, don't be too proud, as that's not particularly virtuous. Alas, I digress.

The evidence for our collective virtue is gleaned from the mad run of "No Dice" votes that have come down the pike this past week and a half. At a $10,000 asking, Monday's 2015 Mini Cooper S broke that streak, earning the car a narrow but decisive 54% 'Nice Price' win once the votes were counted. That was also supported with praise for both the car and the price in the comments. Today, let's see if size still matters.