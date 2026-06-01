At $10,000, Is This 2015 Mini Cooper S A Lot Of Car In A Little Package?

No other retro-style carline has quite captured its former glory as well as Mini. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Cooper S might pack a lot into its diminutive dimensions, but is that enough to counter a not-so-small price?

When thinking about legends, whether it be a sports legend or a legend of stage and screen, that title is based on past work, not present expectations. That's why Acura naming its original marquee model the Legend holds greater sway now than it did when the name was first adopted. Because nothing in Acura's present-day lineup is anywhere near as interesting as the models offered when the marque first launched.

That was confirmed last Friday with a 1987 Acura Legend Coupe that came our way. The two-door edition was introduced that model year, joining the sedan that arrived a year prior. Nicely appointed and featuring appreciably low miles and a clean presentation, there was a lot to like about that Legend. Unfortunately for its seller, their pricing acumen wasn't among the Acura's assets. At $12,000, the majority of you felt it was too expensive to consider, and when the time came to count the votes, the Legend lost in a 76% 'No Dice' denouement.