What's The Difference Between A Fire Truck And A Fire Engine?

Vehicle-based firefighting equipment has come a long way since English inventor Richard Newsham patented the first fire engine in 1721. His horse-drawn machine incorporated a long-levered pump into its highly maneuverable wooden chassis, letting two firefighters, one at each end of the lever, begin pumping water through a leather hose. Yet the first fire trucks are typically dated to the beginning of the 19th century, at least in the United States. For instance, there's evidence that Rochester, New York, bought its first hook-and-ladder truck in 1824 — for $50.

How can both dates be true? Well, there's actually a technical difference between a fire engine and a fire truck. "Fire engine" refers to a vehicle designed to carry and pump water, while a "fire truck" generally brings along other pieces of equipment, like aerial ladders, to help deal with the flames.

The concept behind fire engines — using a pump to deliver a stream of pressurized water — dates all the way back to the third century B.C. That's when Ctesibius invented a hand-operated piston water pump, the principles of which would still be used fighting fires all the way up to the 1800s.

By the 1840s, steam was replacing human power for the pumps, although not the vehicles themselves, and internal-combustion engines took over for both in the 1920s. In some cases, though, they required two motors, one for the vehicle and a separate one for the pump. The two-engine setup remains in play today, too, as one of the world's biggest fire engines, the Oshkosh P-15, is engineered to take on airport fires with a pair of 495-horsepower Detroit Diesel V8s.