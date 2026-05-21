LAFD Finds Out Why You Don't See Any Fire Engines In Formula Drift

Two Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters sustained minor injuries Tuesday afternoon when a driver flipped a fire engine while responding to a structure fire. The incident occurred near the intersection of North McVine Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Sunland, California, a San Fernando Valley suburb about 20 miles north of Los Angeles. Security camera footage shows a ladder truck passing by first, quickly followed by a fire engine that steers toward the sidewalk before hitting a parked car, rolling onto its side, and sliding into an H&R Block. Fortunately, no civilians were injured in the incident.

In the security camera footage, the fire engine is blocked by a tree until it enters the frame already sliding, but the Los Angeles Police said it was responding to an emergency, and a driver did not yield, causing it to swerve and crash. The video shows the driver attempting to counter-steer to correct the slide before hitting a parked car and ultimately rolling the truck onto its side.

A second angle of the crash is now visible via dashcam footage, showing the fire engine avoiding a slow-moving car before the crash. The fire engine's speed appears to be a factor in the crash as well, but no details are available as to just how fast the rig was traveling.