Pickup Truck Driver Moves 'Road Closed' Sign, Immediately Gets Stuck In Wet Concrete

If a road is blocked by a big orange sign that says the road is closed, you might get the impression that you shouldn't proceed down that road. A driver in Wisconsin failed to heed one such brightly colored warning, drove their Nissan Frontier around the sign into a construction zone, and got hopelessly stuck in some freshly poured concrete. As the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on Facebook:

A motorist in Milwaukee County recently cemented their inability to adhere to signs after physically removing a "road closed" barrier and proceeding to drive into freshly poured concrete at the I-41/894/US 45 and National Avenue interchange.

A WisDOT highway camera was conveniently located nearby and got the whole incident on video, including the extraction process. Police and DOT workers took pictures of the stuck truck from all angles, likely as much to tell their friends, "Get a load of this," as to document the scene. A tow truck arrived, first lifting the back of the Nissan to get it partially unstuck. After putting the truck in neutral, the tow truck drove forward, pulling the Nissan out behind it.

We're not sure how much time passed between the truck getting stuck and its recovery, and therefore how hard the concrete had gotten by the time it got extracted. Regardless, it's going to be a messy job for WisDOT to clean up the crater the Nissan left behind. I don't want to think about what will be involved in getting all the concrete off the Nissan and repairing any damage to the truck either.