At $12,000, Is This 1987 Acura Coupe An Absolute Legend?

With its low miles, manual gearbox, and legendary Honda build quality, there's a lot to like about today's Nice Price or No Dice Acura coupe. We'll have to decide whether this survivor's price tag is just as likable.

Sunday, June 21st, marks the Summer Solstice, the longest day of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere. By natural consequence, that also means it's the shortest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere, so Aussies have less opportunity to say "G'day, Mate" before they have to switch that out for "G'night, Mate."

Whether the 2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB we looked at on Thursday was named for the Summer Solstice or its Winter counterpart, the shortest day, has been lost to the annals of time. What we did glean yesterday was that, while practically perfect in every way, in true Mary Poppins fashion, our Solstice didn't garner much enthusiasm for its $12,500 asking price. That's 25% more than the car sold for at auction a year and a half ago, and it represented an amount that many of you felt was more aspirational than actionable. When we tallied up the votes, the result was a narrow 56% 'No Dice' loss.