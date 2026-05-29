At $12,000, Is This 1987 Acura Coupe An Absolute Legend?
With its low miles, manual gearbox, and legendary Honda build quality, there's a lot to like about today's Nice Price or No Dice Acura coupe. We'll have to decide whether this survivor's price tag is just as likable.
Sunday, June 21st, marks the Summer Solstice, the longest day of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere. By natural consequence, that also means it's the shortest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere, so Aussies have less opportunity to say "G'day, Mate" before they have to switch that out for "G'night, Mate."
Whether the 2008 Pontiac Solstice SCCA SSB we looked at on Thursday was named for the Summer Solstice or its Winter counterpart, the shortest day, has been lost to the annals of time. What we did glean yesterday was that, while practically perfect in every way, in true Mary Poppins fashion, our Solstice didn't garner much enthusiasm for its $12,500 asking price. That's 25% more than the car sold for at auction a year and a half ago, and it represented an amount that many of you felt was more aspirational than actionable. When we tallied up the votes, the result was a narrow 56% 'No Dice' loss.
A significant accord
Japan's Honda Motor Company has long had a history of making something great, and then making it bigger. That's a practice the company flexed with its motorcycles, adding cylinders and increasing displacement to create larger, more powerful bikes in its CB line. That same policy of "get it right, then get it bigger," carried over into the company's four-wheeled endeavors. The subcompact Civic proved to be the right car at the right time at its introduction, becoming such a hit that the follow-up, the Accord, was little more than the same formula simply written in a larger font. The Acura Legend took the same blueprint and expanded it even further, serving as a sort of mega-Accord.
There's more to this 1987 Acura Legend coupe than just being positioned as a large Accord. This model line is notable for introducing the Acura nameplate (alongside the first Integra) and for being the first Honda product to offer a V6 engine in the U.S. That's a 2.7-liter all-alloy mill producing 161 horsepower, which debuted in the new-for-1987 coupe. While an automatic was made available, this car pairs its sweet six with a five-speed manual for more behind-the-wheel fun.
Getting work done
According to the ad, this extremely low-mileage (84,080) Legend is currently at the spa getting a bit of a makeover. That work is all preventative care, including a wheel alignment and timing belt/water pump combo. A new battery (with a 3-year warranty from Walmart!) has also been installed, and the oil is 600 miles fresh.
Everything else on the car is said to be working as it should, save for the stereo speakers, which the seller describes as "not the best sounding." The only other monkey wrench noted in the ad is an ABS light on the dashboard that the seller says comes on after a few minutes of driving. Despite that, the brakes are claimed to work without problem. Of course, it's unlikely that the braking system is being taxed to its max, and an issue may manifest during inopportune moments of panic braking, so that should be looked into. One last mechanical consideration is the tires, which are 5 years old, but are claimed to be in serviceable condition.
Looking good
Everything else about the car appears to be in stunning shape. Painted in silver metallic, the Legend's simple lines are accentuated by modest brightwork and a set of side-specific factory alloys. A heavy tint has been applied to all the glass save for the windshield, giving the greenhouse a stealthy look. It also looks questionably legal for road use, but it is likely part of the reason why the interior looks so fresh. It's a bit monochromatic in the cabin, but the leather appears supple and free of wear, and the plastic exudes the quality Honda built its name on. It's also well-kitted, featuring power windows and locks, and multiple adjustments for the front bucket seats.
Per the seller, this was originally a California car (they still have the plates!), so it's not plagued by rust or excessive sun damage. It comes with a clean title, the original owner's manual, and a pair of service manuals.
It's a Legend
Acura doesn't sell a coupe of any kind today. The company hasn't sold a two-door vehicle in years. In fact, of the four models the company currently offers in the U.S., only one is actually a car. The rest are crossovers, indistinguishable from one another save for their size. While perfectly competent and of high build quality, none of Acura's current offerings, except for the Integra sedan, offer the pizazz of this Legend coupe. And this coupe is seemingly in almost as-new condition, so why would anyone look any further?
Well, price might be an impediment. The asking price is $12,000, which, again, is way less than any modern Acura. Is it, however, a good price for this car as it's presented in its ad? What do you think? Could this Acura from a cool past be worth that $12,000 buy-in? Or at that price, is it best to let old Legends die?
You decide!
Facebook Marketplace out of Omaha, Nebraska, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Glemon for the hookup!
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