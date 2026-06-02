The Legend Behind Monfort Lane – The Fastest Trucks On America's Highways

In the early 1970s, American trucking was quite different from what it is now. There were no speed limiters and no GPS trackers, and the demand for fast-moving beef was quite high. And that led the American highway — specifically, Interstate 80 — was the birthplace of the legend of Monfort trucks. They weren't just vehicles for a meat packing company; they were a logistics experiment wrapped in loud paint jobs, aptly earning them the nickname "Circus Wagons." This was primarily done for marketing, as the striking combination of bright orange, yellow, and white made them easy to spot from miles away.

Monfort was a meat-packing conglomerate based in Greeley, Colorado, that supplied tons of meat to New York, 1,700 miles away. Since beef is a perishable item, every minute on the road counts. So, on Labor Day, 1970, a fleet of 11 brightly-colored rigs aimed to make the journey with as few stops as possible — if any. Monfort cut out notorious Chicago stockyards to avoid fees and animal abuse, opting instead to process the meat in Colorado and haul it directly to the East Coast. To do this, it needed the fastest machinery and the most dedicated drivers.

These efforts led to the left-hand lane on the I-80 being known as the "Monfort Lane." It was a space unofficially reserved for the super-fast orange-and-yellow trucks that everyone saw coming — and most couldn't catch.