Toyota MR2 Spyder, Studebaker Champion, Subaru Domingo: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Folks, this week I'm doing a bit of travel. I'm not normally the most well-traveled of the Jalops — I work with jet-setters Andy and Daniel for god's sake — but once in a while an invite comes through the Jalopnik mainframe that's simply too Amber to go to anyone else. So, by the time you're reading this, I'll be off to sunny (?) Oregon for a weekend of camping, dirt bikes, and hopefully not running out of water.

As I travel, though, why not bring Dopest with me? This week, we're taking a look at the cars in and around Oregon — an eclectic mix, I have to say. We've got off-road monsters, future autocross podium-sitters, and some builds of deeply questionable engineering. We even have a seemingly mint old Studebaker, which could be sitting on a 76-year-old showroom floor. Come with me on a little adventure to Cascadia, and let's all take a look at the week's Dopest Cars.