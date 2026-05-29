Baby Birds That Made A Sold Ford F-250 Their Home Have Officially Flown The Coop

The only federally protected Ford F-250 in the world is free to go home with its new owner now that a family of baby robins finally decided it was time to spread their wings and fly away after their mama made a nest out of the truck's 34-inch front tire for nearly a month. It's one of the more bizarre and heartwarming stories I can remember, that's for sure.

Not only did the birds leave behind a 2026 F-250 King Ranch on May 27, but they also left behind international fame. I mean, they were in countless news outlets, including The New York Times. Even Ford got in on the fun, blogging about it on its media website. However, Olathe Ford-Lincoln outside Kansas City, Kansas, says they're going to keep the nest in place just a little bit longer, just in case the robins want to come back for old time's sake.

The employees at Olathe clearly had a great time with their little visitors. They created all sorts of fun posts on Facebook with the birds they've dubbed Lugnut, Axle, Diesel and Turbo. In the posts, employees have "interviewed" the birds about why they chose to set up shop at Olathe, created memes with them and written about the worldwide recognition the birds were getting. My favorite post, by a mile, has to be the "interview," where one employee asks the birds about the "family-friendly wheel well" of the "nest in class" truck.