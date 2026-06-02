Jeep Killed Its Small '80s Pickup Truck, But Is The Market Ready For The Comanche To Return?

Jeep first introduced the Comanche in 1986, built on the Cherokee's platform. The compact truck quickly found fans thanks to its impressive cargo capacity and the beloved 4.0-liter inline-six engine that became available with later model years. Sales peaked in 1988 at 43,718 units, but numbers soon trailed off, and the truck was discontinued after the 1992 model year. Still, there was clearly a market for the Comanche at the time, and while Jeep has seen no valid reason to revive the nameplate since, it's easy to argue that maybe now is the time for the automaker to reconsider.

We only need to point toward Ford's class-leading Maverick to prove how big the market for small pickups is in 2026. The Blue Oval managed to shift 131,142 units in 2024, 155,051 in 2025, with this year's figures already looking promising — 48,057 Mavericks were already sold as of the end of April, says Ford Authority. In 2023, we reviewed the base XL model and loved it, proving the mighty compact doesn't need to be far removed from its competitive base price in order to impress.

Slate Auto's 150,000 deposits secured for its upcoming compact truck is another signifier that Jeep should reawaken the Comanche, too. Those deposits are hardly a big commitment at only $50 and fully refundable, but they still prove there is a strong interest in the segment.