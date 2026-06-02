Is This Boat Motor Advice Wisdom Or Myth?

When it comes to buying, age and mileage don't tell the whole story with a used car. An engine with high mileage but consistent, quality maintenance is better than a low-mileage engine that was neglected. Routine maintenance to keep wear items fresh and replace anything that breaks will keep an engine running for a long, long time. But neglecting wear items can spell doom even for motors that have had an easy life. The same is true with boat engines. Some shops have purchased used boats with over 7,000 hours on their original engines, which still work beautifully. So maintenance is key.

Does that mean hours are meaningless? Of course not. The number of hours can tell you how soon the engine will need maintenance or how likely it is to have worn-out parts, a worn propeller, or a clogged water filter. So the 1,000-hour thing is more of a helpful guideline. If the engine has 1,000 hours or more, make sure it has had the necessary maintenance for the mileage, and the price is right. If so, it could be a perfectly safe engine to buy. If it has less mileage, make sure it matches its age, so it hasn't been sitting for too long. If it has, you'll probably need preventative maintenance from the very start.

The life a boat has lived is far more important than the length of its life. So when buying a boat or a replacement engine, gather as much information as possible about how it was used, not just the number of hours. Or just wait until the engine dies and swap in a cool car engine for funsies.