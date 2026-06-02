The Strange Beauty Of Soviet Bus Stops

Under the strict, watchful eye of the Soviet Union, there wasn't much creative outlet for talented Eastern Bloc residents. Whether it was music, statues, parks, or architecture, everything was expected to fit in with the state's narrative and uniformity of expression. Western influence, individuality, and beauty simply for its own sake were stymied. The people living under this creative oppression were forced to push through their enthusiastic and "comfortable" inimitability, where it would fall through the cracks. Some smaller architectural projects, including bus shelters, could be pushed through without Soviet oversight. Their progenitors often used this lack of oversight to create small acts of poetic pushback.

Much like a beautiful flower growing up from the cracks of a long-abandoned parking lot, there is an extra level of joy in seeing expression and vision in the midst of bland sameness and urban decay. Canadian photographer Christopher Herwig spent 20 years touring the former Soviet Union, seeking out these beautiful bus benches. He toured Lithuania, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus, and more in his pursuit of these lonely, long-standing monuments to artistic freedom.

Herwig has since published three separate photography books and, over the course of seven years, filmed a documentary, "Soviet Bus Stops," about his journey to document Soviet bus stops, which is available to watch online. Without the benefit of historical records or knowledge of their original intent, Herwig spent years seeking out the creators of these small structures. As noted on the film's website, "He considers them among the largest and most diverse architectural collections in existence." I tend to agree, and the large bird housing bus riders under its feathers depicted above is the first on my list of favorites he rediscovered.