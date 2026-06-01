Why These Two States Still Don't Have Hold-Open Clips On Gas Pumps

If you don't live in Rhode Island or New York, you've probably never experienced having your hand turn blue while gripping a gas pump in January. Lucky you! Unlucky, New Yorkers and Rhode Islanders, who live in the only two states in the nation that effectively ban hold-open clips.

Likely, if you live in the rest of the nation, you've never even thought about these mechanisms at gas stations that allow the pump to stay in "fill mode" without you having to keep fighting the spring. Just in case you want to suffer the pains of New Yorkers and Ocean State dwellers, go ahead and try to put gas in your car without using the clip — and feel the bureaucratic machine pushing back against your slowly weakening grip. (Although, to be fair, Jalopnik readers have shared far worse gas station stories.)

Bureaucracy, we say? Yes, because New York's fire-suppression laws are so confusing that gas station owners have avoided updating their pumps — which New York doesn't actually ban anymore, thanks to newer pumps and changes in car design that suppress possible fires caused by sparks or static electricity. Still, even updated guidance from 2018, which tried to prod station owners to add hold-open clips or use them at new gas stations, offered all the clarity of a parent trying to teach their child about the birds and the bees without actually using the word "sex." That's why a year ago, New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, who represents a particularly frigid part of the Empire State outside Syracuse, put forth legislation to overtly push for hold-open clips.