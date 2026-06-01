Here's What It Takes To Make A Truck Handle Like A Sports Car

We're used to trucks being trucks: aggressive stances, insane ground clearance (thanks to a suspension or body lift), and meaty tires with chunky all-terrain or mud-rated treads. But some truck owners like it low, which offers certain advantages over a typical overlanding-ready rig.

Pickup trucks and SUVs aren't known for being agile handlers with sharp steering and dynamically responsive suspension and chassis settings. If you want a truck to handle like a sports car, you need to think about the components that determine how a car feels on the road: the suspension, wheels, and tires. The good news is that there are many ways to lower a truck. For instance, aftermarket coil springs are an affordable way to lower the front end of your ride, and pairing them with drop spindles can enhance the ride comfort that coil springs alone couldn't provide.

At the back, your truck will need shackles, lowered leaf springs, bump stops, and flip kits. The lowered stance, when paired with optimal wheels and street-rated or track-ready performance tires, is typically enough to improve a truck's handling and cornering. But if you want to take things to the next level and turn your truck into a car-eating demon on the street or dragstrip, you'll need to commit to more aggressive — and expensive — upgrades.