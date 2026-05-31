Spain's Obscure Pegaso Z-102 Supercar Hid A Quad-Cam V8 Engine Built By A Truckmaker

While the Pegaso's extremely advanced engine, transaxle, and suspension made it a formidable car for the track and an engaging drive on the street, it was extremely expensive to purchase and operate. Dedication to design and aerodynamics, for example, pushed the engine down and back as tightly as it would go in the chassis. This made things like valve adjustments impossible with the engine still in the car, requiring frequent and expensive service. Pegaso refused to cut any corners when it came to the Z-102, but unfortunately, that meant the car was roughly twice as expensive as anything coming out of Ferrari's Maranello shop at the time, and around four times the price of a contemporary Jaguar.

Between 1951 and 1958, Pegaso reportedly built between 71 and 84 examples of the Z-102. As it turns out, post-war Spain was hardly in an economic position to see an ultra-high-end sports car succeed. This was easily one of the most advanced cars of the early 1950s, but it was simply delivered at the wrong time to see any kind of adoption at scale. By comparison, Italy's Ferrari was building at least a few hundred cars per year, enough to survive on its own. Imagine a world in which Pegaso beat Ferrari at its own game, and it was Spain that had become an international motorsport legend instead. What a world that might be.

Pegaso and Ricart attempted to make amends with a less complex Z-103 sports car in 1955, but it proved itself too little a concession on price and too late an arrival. Just three examples were built, and the car never got off the ground before the company decided to just go back to building the industrial trucks it knew how to make cost-efficiently.