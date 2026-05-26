At $5,995, Is This Buick-Powered 1979 Chevy Chevette A Sleeper That Could Keep You Up?

While it looks mild-mannered and comes from an era when cars elicited yawns, not ya-hoos, today's Nice Price or No Dice Chevette has some tricks up its sleeve. We'll have to decide what all those might be worth.

Yesterday was the last Monday in May, which means that here in the U.S., it was Memorial Day, honoring those who have fallen in service to the country. For many of us, that honoring took the form of watching the Indy 500 and barbecuing in the backyard.

We celebrated Summer's official kickoff by looking at a 1986 Volkswagen GTI with over 290,000 miles on the chassis. Such a wild number of miles meant that it was a veteran of a different kind, and, while in some ways tired, it wasn't quite ready for Arlington yet. Unfortunately for its seller, few of you were willing to fete the GTI at its $4,500 asking price. The comments called out on those miles and the car's rough-in-places shape, which made even that much seem high. When the dust settled, and the barbecue was finished, that asking fell in a 78% "No Dice" loss.