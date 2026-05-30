America Still Doesn't Have Michelin's CrossClimate3 Tires, How Do CrossClimate2s Compare?

Despite the Michelin CrossClimate3's dominance in attributes that matter most to European drivers (better wet braking performance, lower rolling resistance, and better fuel economy, among others), the CrossClimate2 remains competent. It features a thermal-adaptive all-season tread compound that remains pliable in extreme heat or cold weather, enough for it to earn the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) symbol and cope adequately with mild snow. And its rubber formula and deeper tread are geared toward lasting for more miles, which tends to be the priority of American drivers.

The CrossClimate2 has a number of strong atributes. Its trademarked V-formation directional tread design features interlocking tread blocks over the center line and 3D SipeLock technology to improve longitudinal grip, while Michelin has optimized the aggressive V-shaped treads to reduce noise. The competition isn't resting on its laurels, as the CrossClimate2 has since bowed down to Continental as the king of all-weather tires in a separate Tyre Reviews test. However, it remains one of the best tires if genuine all-season and mild snow performance is what you want.

On the other hand, the CrossClimate3 has a new thermal adaptive tread compound that, like in the CrossClimate2, adjusts to extreme temperature changes and harsh winters to earn the 3PMSF symbol. And from the looks of it, the CrossClimate3's directional V-tread design has fewer tread overlaps on the center line and is reinforced with Michelin's Max Touch Construction technology to maintain the optimal contact patch and promote even wear.