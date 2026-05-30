This 2009 Mercedes Hybrid Was The First To Use This Tech We Now Take For Granted

Americans just can't seem to get enough of hybrids, and fully electric cars are being sold in ever-increasing quantities, making up one in four new cars sold globally in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency. As a result, lithium-ion batteries, which serve as a power source for these electrified vehicles, are commonplace and therefore might not sound exciting today. But back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, they were cutting-edge.

Compared to the nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries that preceded them in automotive applications, lithium-ion batteries are lighter, more compact, have a lower self-discharge rate, and longer life cycles. Despite that, however, they are more energy dense, producing over 270 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) versus 60-120 Wh/kg for NiMH batteries. But even though these advantages were known for some time for EV use, it wasn't until the Mercedes-Benz S400 BlueHybrid hit the streets in 2009 that they percolated through to hybrid cars, making this the first mass production hybrid car with an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery.

One of the biggest problems with lithium batteries is that they are volatile, because they have a liquid electrolyte that can occasionally catch fire. To eliminate this risk, Mercedes-Benz integrated the lithium-ion batteries directly into the cooling system of the car to provide enough cooling capacity to keep the battery at an optimum temperature between 59 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit. That brilliant solution proved lithium-ion could work in automotive temperature conditions and helped the S400 Hybrid burn less fuel and generate less CO2.