At $4,500, Is This 1986 Volkswagen GTI A Hot Hatch That Can Still Bring The Heat?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice GTI has a staggering 290,000 miles on the clock. Mitigating those miles, almost all the wear-and-tear bits have been rebuilt or refreshed. While far from perfect, the biggest issue it seems to have is way-overdue registration back payments. Let's see if that kills the deal for its sale.

In the Vinland Sagas, the Norse Vikings told tales of a brave explorer, Leif Eriksson, who — around the year 1000 CE — visited hitherto unknown lands lying west of Greenland, logically, North America. Common thought today is that these tales, while steeped in Norse myth, describe actual events and places, even if the archeological evidence of Vikings on the continent is sketchy at best.

Centuries after Eriksson's adventures, Swedish carmaker Saab also landed on North American shores. Like the Vikings before it, the company is now little more than history and legend, and eventually, evidence of its presence, such as the 2011 Saab 9-4x we saw last Friday, will be gone. Dealing with a dead marque can be troublesome if bespoke parts are needed, and the 9-4x, while rare and arguably interesting, just wasn't special enough in many of your minds to warrant its $9,988 asking price. When the vote was tallied, that fell in a 66% 'No Dice' loss.