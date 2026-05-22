Chevrolet Impala, Suzuki Jimny, Volkswagen Karmann Ghia: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Friends, I'm back from my little jaunt out to Oregon. I'm already over 2,300 words into the first story about that event — the first of at least three — but time waits for no beautiful woman. It's a Friday once again, and that means it's time to pause work on my gonzo opus and track down some automotive listings for you to waste your few remaining hours in the work week daydreaming about.

Last week, we looked at the cars in and around the city of Medford, the town in Oregon for which I was bound. Today, now that I'm back in New York City with no further travel on my calendar, I bring you something else: Listings from wherever I feel like. West coast listings, east coast listings, I left no stone unturned in finding you some truly oddball cars to peruse. Welcome to this week's installment of the internet's Dopest Cars.