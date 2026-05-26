Why Automakers Mostly Abandoned Suicide Doors After The 1960s

Suicide doors, also known as rear-hinged, clamshell, coach or a whole host of proprietary names, are a holdover from a different era. Car doors that swing open from opposite sides are borrowed from the pre-automotive days of horse-and-carriage coach building, hence the "coach doors" term used by automakers like Rolls-Royce. The style was all the rage in pre-1960s car design, especially with European automakers, though American cars like '60s Lincolns and the Tucker 48 also came with rear-hinged doors. While this style of car door fell out of favor, it wasn't totally left in the past. Rolls-Royce offers coach doors on every model it builds today, which works well considering the door style is especially useful for passengers requiring a dignified or smooth entrance, like royalty. It's a good kind of door for when someone else is opening for you and you are stepping on to red carpet. Ferrari also currently offers coach doors on the Purosangue SUV.

For us normal humans with regular joe jobs, the last car with suicide doors available to us was probably the extremely forgettable Mazda MX-30 SUV with its "Freestyle" doors, which Mazda stopped selling in the U.S. in 2022. In 2021 sale ended of the BMW i3, which really barely had the vestigial organ of a suicide door. The rear-hinged Toyota FJ departed our roads (but not our hearts) in 2014 as well as the Mini Cooper Clubman with the same half-door layout. In 2011, we lost two more half-door clamshell cuties, the Mazda RX-8 and the Honda Element. These days, Rolls reign supreme with cool doors.

But there was a time when rear-hinged doors were all the rage. Where did they go?