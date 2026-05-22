Truck Driver Used Kim Kardashian Underwear Shipment To Smuggle Nearly $9.7 Million Worth Of Cocaine

It must be tough to coordinate drops and shipments in the 21st century of drug trading. Advanced technology can scan and x-ray nearly every vessel you could potentially smuggle in, as well as track anyone's whereabouts, which makes getting an order to its intended destination fairly difficult. You have to consider every detail or risk being caught like the 40-year-old Polish man whom the Associated Press reports has been sentenced to a 13½-year prison stint in England for attempting to smuggle $9.7 million worth of cocaine he had hidden in a truckload of women's underwear.

Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, was said to be returning from the Netherlands in September with a delivery truck full of 28 pallets of Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, when he was stopped by border officials at an Essex port. In a recent report from the National Crime Agency, it's not clear what prompted the stop, but during it the truck was x-rayed and the load was considered legitimate. But the 90 packages of 1 kilogram bricks of coke — about 198 pounds in all — that were found strategically hidden in compartments built into the rear trailer doors were not.