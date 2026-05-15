Salvage Yard Finds Nine Pounds Of Meth Stashed Inside A Junk Car's Door

Our readers have found some weird things in their cars, including drugs, but I'm sorry to say that a Georgia salvage yard has outdone all of you. Someone salvaging car parts recently discovered nine pounds of meth hidden (in what appears to be a Ford Mustang) that had been sitting on the lot for a year, reports WSB-TV.

McDonough Used Auto Parts is not in the drug-running business. They bought the car at a salvage auction and had no idea what its history was before that. The salvage yard searches newly acquired cars as soon as they come in to find personal items or anything illegal inside, before any parts go out to customers.

In this case, they only became aware of the drugs after they had sold a door off this particular salvage car, which they had already had for a year. The customer removed the interior door panel and discovered a single large bag of meth stashed inside the door. It was completely hidden until the panel was removed.