Salvage Yard Finds Nine Pounds Of Meth Stashed Inside A Junk Car's Door
Our readers have found some weird things in their cars, including drugs, but I'm sorry to say that a Georgia salvage yard has outdone all of you. Someone salvaging car parts recently discovered nine pounds of meth hidden (in what appears to be a Ford Mustang) that had been sitting on the lot for a year, reports WSB-TV.
McDonough Used Auto Parts is not in the drug-running business. They bought the car at a salvage auction and had no idea what its history was before that. The salvage yard searches newly acquired cars as soon as they come in to find personal items or anything illegal inside, before any parts go out to customers.
In this case, they only became aware of the drugs after they had sold a door off this particular salvage car, which they had already had for a year. The customer removed the interior door panel and discovered a single large bag of meth stashed inside the door. It was completely hidden until the panel was removed.
Somebody call the cops
When manager Jay Satterwhite found out about the first bag, he popped the inner panels off the car's remaining door and found nine more bags of meth hidden inside. He immediately called the Newton County Sheriff's Office, who came out to retrieve and test the drugs. From WSB-TV:
"These things were prepared professionally. They were wrapped in cellaphane and put in one of the bags that you use a machine to seal it. This wasn't amateur, this was someone who knew what they were doing," Satterwhite said.
According to Satterwhite, one of the deputies told him that it was pure, uncut meth. Based on his understanding, it had been packaged, sealed, and prepared for mass distribution rather than individual sale. We're talking Gus Fring here, not Jesse Pinkman. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the drugs are worth between $15,000 and $20,000.
Deputies are working with the DEA to track down the history of the car and how the meth got in there in the first place. Satterwhite suspects it was a drug runner who abandoned the car and the drugs after the crash that totaled it. Perhaps the car was stolen as well, but that's just speculation. Regardless of how the drugs got there, Satterwhite says he's just glad he discovered them instead of the meth being sold on the street. The Newton County Sheriff's Office agrees:
Sheriff Ezell Brown extends his gratitude to the staff at McDonough Used Auto Parts for their cooperation and for promptly reporting the discovery to law enforcement.