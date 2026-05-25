For $3.5 Million, Get A Long Island Auto Enthusiast Haven And Its Massive Car Collection
Two challenges tend to plague the automotive enthusiast. First, the proper amount of vehicles to own is always n+1. Then, there's the issue of storing them. The enthusiast constantly pines for larger spaces to collect vehicles they cannot afford nor have the time to play with. Their basic needs are simple: a modest-sized home, the largest of garage spaces, and enough cars to play with. It so happens that such a home has hit the market. Tucked away on Long Island is a spacious $3.5 million dream garage property, and it comes pre-set with a 41 vehicle collection.
The very real linked listing with Corcoran, shared as an exclusive on the New York Post, states that this dream-like dwelling sits on 1.6 acres of land in Mattituck, part of Suffolk County, NY. The home itself is an apartment above the garages with three bedrooms, three baths, and a few extra rooms and offices you can utilize for pretty much anything. If you are at all interested in the cosmetics, there's 30-foot ceilings, skylights and plenty of hardwood flooring. Otherwise, it's garage time.
The first floor is a massive climate-controlled multi-car garage "with parking for 45+ cars." From the photos there looks to be a shop area complete with a sizable lift, tools, and even a sandblaster to clean parts. Lining the walls are an assortment of vintage parts, old wheel caps, tires, and many, many engine belts — things you'll need to keep the 41 vehicles in decent running condition.
What's in the garage?
The listing does not include specifics of what's in the 41 vehicle collection nor its calculated value. The Post did identify a 1947 Chrysler Town and Country complete with wood paneling, a 2004 Porsche 911 with one of the twin-turbocharged flat-six engines, and a 1965 Buick Riviera. The 1957 Cadillac Eldorado they mention lacked specification of a submodel which would have provided a much better hint to its value.
Otherwise with some quick, basic detective work I identified a late-model C3 Chevrolet Corvette, a '90s-era Mercedes-Benz SL500, a couple post-war MGs, a Chevrolet Task Force truck, a 1963 Pontiac Grand Prix, a 1962 Chevrolet Impala, a '90s-era Bentley Turbo, a Ferrari 550, a Porsche 996 Turbo cabriolet, and a couple of older BMW RS60s. That only covers about 25 percent of the collection.
The Post warns buyers will need to be careful traversing the garage as the collection is packed fairly tight in the spacious complex. But with one side of the garage a line of five, two-car garage doors opening to a long concrete driveway, it might be fairly easy to move things around if needed.
So who is the reader who can afford such a luxurious expenditure living among the affluent? It's not me as I wept seeing the mortgage calculator list a 20 percent downpayment of $700,000 with a 40-year fixed loan makes for an $18,596 monthly payment. However, if you so happen to scoop this up, please let us know. We'd love to see what else is inside.