For $3.5 Million, Get A Long Island Auto Enthusiast Haven And Its Massive Car Collection

Two challenges tend to plague the automotive enthusiast. First, the proper amount of vehicles to own is always n+1. Then, there's the issue of storing them. The enthusiast constantly pines for larger spaces to collect vehicles they cannot afford nor have the time to play with. Their basic needs are simple: a modest-sized home, the largest of garage spaces, and enough cars to play with. It so happens that such a home has hit the market. Tucked away on Long Island is a spacious $3.5 million dream garage property, and it comes pre-set with a 41 vehicle collection.

The very real linked listing with Corcoran, shared as an exclusive on the New York Post, states that this dream-like dwelling sits on 1.6 acres of land in Mattituck, part of Suffolk County, NY. The home itself is an apartment above the garages with three bedrooms, three baths, and a few extra rooms and offices you can utilize for pretty much anything. If you are at all interested in the cosmetics, there's 30-foot ceilings, skylights and plenty of hardwood flooring. Otherwise, it's garage time.

The first floor is a massive climate-controlled multi-car garage "with parking for 45+ cars." From the photos there looks to be a shop area complete with a sizable lift, tools, and even a sandblaster to clean parts. Lining the walls are an assortment of vintage parts, old wheel caps, tires, and many, many engine belts — things you'll need to keep the 41 vehicles in decent running condition.