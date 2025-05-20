These Are Your Most Jalopniky Cars

It might be hard for normal people to define if their car is "Jalopnik" or not, but this site is not for normal people with a casual relationship to their vehicle. We want the rabid enthusiast with champagne dreams and coke can budgets. We want people with rust in their veins (by the way, you should probably get that checked out by a doctor). We want diamond hands holding on to that 1978 Cadillac Coupe DeVille for some unfathomable reason. The folks who manual-swapped their Suburban just to see if they could. Those are our people.

There's never a greater joy in this gig than when people tell you about their cars. I wanted all the details on how Jalopnik your car is — how long it took to rebuild the engine, why you chose that particular wrap, how you decided on the skull with red crystal eyes over an 8 Ball for the gear shifter- — and you supplied. Scroll through to see my favorite answers including one from a former Jalopnik star!